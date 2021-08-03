Louis Asante, the boyfriend of murdered policewoman Sandra Asiedu, has tried to take his life

Asante is suspected to have stabbed Asiedu to death in her room at Damongo in the Savannah Region

He travelled back to his base in Obuasi where he tried to hang himself in his parents' house

This was revealed by Sandra Asiedu's father, Victor Osei, in an audio recording which has popped up

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Louis Asante, the suspected killer of police constable Sandra Asiedu, has attempted to take his life, his father has reportedly confirmed.

Asiedu, a general constable at Damongo on the West Gonja District of Savannah Region was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu's boyfriend was suspected to have stabbed her to death making him the prime suspect.

Photo source: @asiedu_sandra057

Source: Instagram

New reports emerging suggest that Asante, an amateur footballer, travelled back to Obuasi after committing the crime.

It was when he arrived in Obuasi that he attempted to hang himself in his parents' house.

In an audio recording on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the father of the deceased, Victor Osei, confirmed Asante's attempt to take his life.

According to him, he and his family had gone to the Tutuka Police Station in Obuasi to enquire if there was any news.

While at the police station, the parents of Asante appeared to make a complaint that their son had tried to hang himself.

He, together with the police, went to the house of Asante's parents and found a rope hanging from the ceiling fan and a bottle of weedicide in the room.

Other items found included footwear and clothes belonging to Sandra Asiedu.

The suspect is said to have bolted away the rope he tried to hang himself with got torn.

Clash with rival

Meanwhile, Asiedu's landlord, Mahama Zakariah, was reported to have stated that that the boyfriend, upon his arrival, suspected Asiedu to be cheating.

He suspected a relationship between Asiedu and an unnamed soldier and he is reported to have gone to the 'rival' to engage him in a scuffle.

It was after the scuffle with the soldier and the confusion it brought that h came to Asiedu's house to attack her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen