The main suspect in the killing of Princess Afia Ahenkan has been sentenced 20 years for an earlier crime

Allister John stole a phone and GH¢167,666 from a businesswoman he worked for at Bantama in the Ashanti Region

The suspect broke down into tears when he was given two 20-year sentences, which will run concurrently

The main suspect in the killing of Princess Afia Ahenkan has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for an earlier theft of GH¢167,666.

The suspect, Allister John, was convicted on two counts of stealing at the Asokwa Circuit Court after stealing a mobile phone worth GH¢4,000 and stealing the GH¢167,666.

Allistair John (R) has been jailed for an earlier crime. Source: Facebook/@UTVGhana

The victim in the case was a businesswoman in Bantama named Gloria Morrison.

Allister John worked with the victim as a receptionist in 2022 but left and returned to the facility in July 2023.

He stole her phone when he had been asked to adjust some settings.

After fleeing with the phone, Allister John could access the phone and withdrew GH¢167,666 from the victim’s bank account using a mobile app.

Allister John reportedly broke into tears when he received the verdict.

The suspect also faces separate prosecution after allegedly killing Afia Ahenkan, stealing her car and selling it for GH¢100,000.

Afia Ahenkan’s family angry with suspect

The family of Afia Ahenkan on Tuesday attempted to assault the key suspect in the murder of the 35-year-old woman.

Police had to intervene and stop the angry family members from attacking 22-year-old Alister John while he was being driven away in a police vehicle.

Some family members who spoke to the media said justice must be delivered expeditiously.

Princess Ahenkan was a mother of 11-year-old child

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Ahenka was the mother of an 11-year-old girl.

She was married to a man working in the UK while supporting her family and pursuing entrepreneurship in e-commerce.

Before the tragic incident, the woman had cooked a meal intended for herself and the houseboy, and the details surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Sister of Afia Ahenkan opens up on their last encounter

Also, a video of the sister of Afia Ahenkan, Lawrencia, speaking about the tragic incident has left many people sad.

Lawrencia revealed that her late sister took excellent care of the prime suspect and was surprised by what he did.

She appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that her sister gets justice.

Source: YEN.com.gh