More photos and personal details of of Imoro Sheriff, a young soldier who was killed at Ashaiman, have emerged

Imoro Sheriff was stabbed to death in the Taifa area of Ashaiman in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, 2023

It turns out he was only a 21-year-old boy who completed Akwmuman SHS just about four years ago

A military man has died at Ashaiman, a town near Tema in the Greater Accra Region, leaving chaos and sadness in the wake of his death.

The young soldier was allegedly stabbed several times by unknown assailants on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The unfortunate incident led some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to storm Ashaiman and brutalise residents. The assault on residents has been trending online.

Details of the slain Ashaiman soldier have emerged Photos source: Rehma Media, Akwamuman SHS

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has dug around to find some more details about the soldier.

1. Real name of the slain Ashaiman soldier

The young man has been identified as Imoro Sheriff. A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed his name.

YEN.com.gh checks also reveal that he is affectionately called Nana Kwasi.

2. Age of soldier killed at Ashaiman

The deceased soldier was 21 years old. It had been initially reported that Imoro was 22, but it later emerged that he was born in June 2001 and thus not up to 22 yet.

3. Slain soldier Imoro Sheriff's education

Imoro Sherif attended Akwamuman SHS in the Eastern Region, where he studied General Arts. He is reported to have completed in 2019.

4. Who are Imoro Sheriff's parents?

Imoro Sheriff's father is called Imoro Awudu. His mother is 45-year-old Afia Kyeraa, who has been left weeping by the incident.

5. Hometown of Imoro Sheriff

It is not known where the young man's parents come from, but he was reported to have been born in Ashaiman and lived and schooled there before attending SHS in Eastern Region.

6. Career of Imoro Sheriff as a soldier

About two years after completing SHS, Imoro enlisted in the Ghana Armed Forces. He passed out in October 2021 after training in Daboya before being posted to the 3rd Infantry Battalion in Sunyani.

He was a trumpeter who played in the military band.

7. Girlfriend of Imoro Sheriff

Whether the young was in a love relationship cannot be confirmed, but a lady known as Nana Yaa Mingle shared a loved-up video with him.

Imoro Sheriff's Father Refute Rumours His Son Was Killed Because Of A Woman

Meanwhile, the late soldier's father has reacted to rumours surrounding the circumstances by which his son died.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Awudu Imoro said his son was not attacked because he was chasing after someone's girlfriend

He s.aid reports available to him point to the fact that his death has something to do with a mistaken identity.

Source: YEN.com.gh