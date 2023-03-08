The father of the late Sherif Imoro has reacted to rumours surrounding the circumstances by which his son died

In an interview with Asempa FM, Awudu Imoro said his son was not attacked because he was chasing after someone’s girlfriend

He said reports available to him point to the fact that his death has something to do with a mistaken identity

The father of the late Sheriff Imoro who was reportedly killed at Ashaiman in Greater Accra has responded to rumours surrounding the demise of his son.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Awudu Imoro said the family is unhappy about the news that his son was targeted by a jealous boyfriend who was pained that Sheriff had taken his lover.

Giving a narration of what he has been told happened, Awudu Imoro said his son was caught up in vehicular traffic hence the car he picked took a different route and alighted at the Ashaiman court, where he was reportedly attacked.

Sheriff Imoro cried for help

The man said the reports he is getting are that his son was attacked by more than one person and even during that he shouted for help but no one came to his rescue because the residents mistook him for a thief.

“My son struggled with his attackers and during that time he was shouting for help to the extent that someone called the Assembly man only to be told that he should be ignored because he suspects he might be a thief”

He also urged the public to disregard the rumours that his son’s death had anything to do with a love relationship and appealed to some media houses to be circumspect in their reportage.

Mom of the slain soldier weeps

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afia, the mother of Sheriff Imoro, a young soldier allegedly stabbed to death at Ashaiman, wept bitterly as she detailed her son's lifestyle before his painful demise.

The heartbroken mother said the son's death has significantly affected her and the entire family.

''I'd have preferred that the sickness had taken his life instead of this painful death. This is extremely painful,” she said.

