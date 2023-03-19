Famous Ghanaian preacher and gospel singer Sonnie Badu has admonished the Ghana Football Association to stop forcing players into an early retirement

His opinions were expressed in an open letter to the GFA following the death and burial of Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player

Sonnie Badu cited the example of Atsu, who had retired from the Black Stars at 31, compared to Lionel Messi, who had won the World Cup at the age of 35

Ghanaian preacher and singer Sonnie Badu has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to alter its outlook and behaviour.

His opinions were expressed in an open letter to the GFA following retired Black Stars player Christian Atsu's funeral and burial. He stated that it is distressing that the football organisation has coerced several players into early retirement.

Sonnie Badu mentioned how Christian Atsu was forced to retire from the Black Stars by 31, while Lionel Messi, the PSG star and Argentina captain, won the World Cup in Qatar at age 35.

A part of the preacher's open letter to the GFA read:

A final resting place has been found for dear @chris_atsu. But allow me to say this. Let this be a mental and behavioural transformation. I am certain that our chairman, @ghana_fa_official, would act differently.

According to the gospel musician, he had heard people refer to Chrisitan Atsu as the Messi of Ghana. Yet, he was baffled why the player did not make the Black Stars squad.

Sonnie Badu continued:

Well, you people got rid of him fast, and Messi is still competing at the World Cup. Astu was 31 and Messi is 35. Let's figure out how to make players feel valued while they're still around. We shouldn't wait till they pass away before we cover their burial costs and everything else.

Christian Atsu was given a befitting burial at the State House in Accra

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Christian Atsu was given a befitting pre-burial service at the State House in Accra on Friday, 17th March 2023. The former Black Stars winger was placed in a coffin so his family and friends could see his remains. He was later buried at his hometown of Dogobome in Ghana's Greater Accra Region after people and dignitaries said their final goodbyes.

