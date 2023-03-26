The Ghana Police Service has informed the public of traffic management measures to be implemented during the state visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris

The traffic arrangements will be in place in Accra and Cape Coast to host the vice-president from March 26 to March 29, 2023

The police, in a statement detailing the security arrangements, asked the public to comply with the traffic rules

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghana Police Service has informed the public of traffic management measures to be implemented during the state visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

From March 26 to March 29, 2023, the traffic rules will be in place in Accra and Cape Coast to welcome the vice-president.

According to a statement issued by the police service on Sunday, March 26, temporary roadblocks will be placed on several highways at particular times as part of security measures.

Police to block roads in Accra and Cape Coast during Kamala Harris' visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService/CitiNews.

Source: UGC

Days and times for the roadblocks in Accra

Roadblocks will be in place along Liberation Road on March 26 in Ghana's capital from noon to 4:00 pm, running from the Kotoka International Airport traffic crossroads through Opeibia to the National Theatre.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There will also be roadblocks on March 27 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, including the National Theatre to Jubilee House and the Ako Adjei Interchange to the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to the statement, there will be roadblocks from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Black Star Square between the National Theatre and Castle Traffic Light on March 28.

Days and times for the roadblocks in Cape Coast

On March 28, roadblocks will occur from noon to 6:00 pm in Cape Coast in Ghana's Central Region from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium to Omanhene's Palace and from Omanhene's Place to the Cape Coast Castle through Beach Road.

Roadblocks will occur on March 29 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm along the Liberation Road from the National Theatre to the Pawpaw Street neighborhood in East Legon.

To ensure efficient traffic management, the police have requested that drivers cooperate with them and take alternate routes as much as is practical.

The statement mentioned that police officers will be posted at key locations along the affected routes to help the public. The police apologised for any inconvenience these arrangements may have caused.

Read the full statement below:

Kamala Harris to visit Ghana to strengthen relations

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that to strengthen ties with Africa, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will travel to Ghana in March.

The vice president said on Twitter they would also visit Lusaka, Zambia, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh