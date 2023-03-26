One of the people standing trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has died

Dr Frederick Mac-Palm reportedly collapsed at his home before passing away late Saturday, March 25, 2023

Dr Mac-Palm was facing a charge of treason felony with others but has told the court that he has never discussed any coup plot with any person or group of persons

One of the nine people standing trial for allegedly plotting to stage a coup against the Nana Akufo-Addo government Dr Frederick Mac-Palm has died.

Reports say he died in the late evening on Saturday, March 25, 2023, after fainting in his house.

Dr Mac-Palm was facing trial for treason felony charges along with eight others.

Dr Frederick Mac-Palm owned the Citadel Hospital said to be the venue for manufacturing local arms and explosives. Source: Facebook/@eudes.marie.5 and @GhPoliceService

The actual cause of death is sketchy, however, reports monitored by YEN.com.gh say his family will soon release a statement to clarify matters.

The coup suspect owned the Citadel Hospital in Accra said to be the venue for many discussions on the alleged plot. It was also, according to police the location for the production of local explosives and other ammunition.

Together with eight other suspects, they have been standing trial since 2019.

Seven of the people standing trial for allegedly planning to overthrow the government are:

Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Saan Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar. Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith

According to the state, they are part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG) which planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also overthrow the government.

They reportedly put together a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the National Police Training School, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

State prosecutors say their intel show that Dr Mac-Palm, together with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith from Alavanyo, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, had an extensive plan to destabilise the country.

The three were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely, manufacturing of arms and ammunition, and the possession of explosives, firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

Meet the female coup plotter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that one of the coup plotters who wanted to kick Akufo-Addo out of power is a woman serving with the Ghana Army.

The only woman, Warrant Officer II, Esther Saan Doku, was among the people who are being tried for attempting to stage a coup d’etat and overthrow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to reports, she was the person who suggested that the group eliminates President Akufo-Addo when he is finally captured.

