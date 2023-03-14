US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will visit Ghana on March 25 to improve ties between the two nations

The couple will also travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lusaka, Zambia, during their visit to Africa to discuss regional and global issues

The vice-president will meet with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will visit Ghana on March 25 as part of her government's effort to deepen ties with Africa.

Kamala Harris on US-Africa relations

The vice-president disclosed via Twitter that they'd also travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lusaka, Zambia.

“Later this month, @SecondGentleman and I will travel to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as part of our Administration’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity. I look forward to a productive trip,” she posted on Twitter.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit Ghana. Photo credit: kamalaharris/@ghanaspora (Twitter).

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A statement issued by The White House said the vice-president's visit will ''build on the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022''.

“Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the vice-president will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women,” portions of the statement read.

Kamala Harris to meet Akufo-Addo

Harris will meet with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo for talks on regional and global issues, including their shared commitment to democracy.

The US vice-president will improve interpersonal ties and interact with entrepreneurs, young leaders, businesspeople, and people of African descent.

Video of Kamala Harris’s socks gets over 10 million views on TikTok

In another published story, YEN.com.gh reported that the odds are in Kamala Harris’s favour and her popularity grows exponentially daily.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh