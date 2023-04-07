Alvin Gaisie, a recent graduate of the University of Ghana, has shared a photo of himself and his mom that is thrilling many social media users

During his graduation, Alvin's mom joined him to celebrate, and this comes several years after he joined his mom for her graduation when he was only a boy

A tweet showing the two images that were taken several years apart has blown up on Twitter with numerous reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A gentleman identified as Alvin Gaisie from the University of Ghana graduated recently and was joined by his loving mother at the ceremony.

On his Twitter handle, @alvingaisie, shared a collage he made showing the recent picture of himself and his mother along with another picture that he took with her several years back.

In the old photo, Alvin was seen accompanying his mother to her graduation ceremony at the same school when he was only a boy at the time.

Old and new photos of GH graduate and his mother Photo credit: @alvingaisie

Source: Twitter

Alvin gave the collage of pictures a simple caption that read, "Mama, we made it!" However, with only 2,000 followers on his account, his post was able to record 460k impressions at the time of this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the reactions that trailed Alvin's tweet, which can be seen below.

@Mhimie_Brown replying to @AlvinGaisie said:

This is so beautiful. Congratulations bro

@nanaamedi replying to @AlvinGaisie commented:

Awesome image. Keep these images for the third generation. Grandma, yourself and son/daughter

@Pliam_ replying to @AlvinGaisie indicated:

Your mummy does age . She is beautiful. Congratulations

See the post below:

Lady achieves childhood dream of becoming lawyer, shares photo of 5-year-old self and now

In another heartwarming story, a clever young woman going by the handle @Mz Luwi on Twitter has revealed how she fulfilled her childhood aspiration of becoming a stellar attorney. Elle.

Elle published a photo of herself as a five-year-old dressed as a lawyer at the library alongside a current shot wearing the actual costume in the same library in a post that soon went viral after being spotted by YEN.com.gh.

She captioned it "dream a little dream" which meant that as young as she was at five, Elle already had the dream of what to become in the future, which she eventually did.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh