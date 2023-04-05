The video of a teacher eating the food of his student during the Our Day celebration has got many people talking

The teacher acted with vigour as he ate the food of his student, not knowing he had been filmed

Social media users who watched the video expressed diverse opinions on the actions of the teacher

A Ghanaian teacher has sparked massive reactions online after a video of him eating food meant for his students during the 'Our Day' celebration went viral.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok handle of @chuckstar17 showed the moment when the male teacher had bent down to scoop spaghetti from the bowl of a little girl.

Unperturbed by the little girl's surprised reaction, the teacher ate the food as if he had given prior notice to the students about his intentions for the Our Day celebrations.

His facial expression changed when he realized he was being filmed unawares, and he even tried to turn away from the camera.

At the time of writing the report, the 9-second video had sparked over 27,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video of the teacher eating the Our Day food

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions of the actions of the teacher.

As some people tried defending him others also said the action of the teacher was not new.

user7819718741995 said:

Putting his mouth inside the food,is he okey?

Blinks Maisons stated:

Ebi part of de job leave us aloneLink indicated:

teaching gosh , especially private school teachers 3kom paaaaaa. God will see you through

Jay Ame concluded:

I know him, that's his own daughter

