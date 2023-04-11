Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, has been seen boarding a trotro

In a photo that was shared on social media, the high-profile official was wearing a pair of slippers like any regular Ghanaian

Ghanaians could not keep calm after seeing the photo, with many expressing their thoughts in the comment section

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, has been spotted boarding a public transport, known in Ghanaian parlance as trotro.

In the picture making waves on social media, the renowned icon, whose title is His Excellency, was seen wearing a pair of slippers while waiting in a queue to join the vehicle.

The picture got many Ghanaians talking as they were surprised at the sight of it, particularly after famous Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, posted it on his verified Facebook handle.

European Union Ambassador To Ghana Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly taking trotro Photo credit: @irchadr

Ghanaians react after seeing EU ambassador Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly taking trotro

Check out some social media users' thoughts after seeing the picture below.

Martin Erzah Fiifi-Millson indicated:

Diplomats are trained on modesty when and where necessary. gyimie he's not broke!!

Kennedy Nana Appiah mentioned:

Tells me how much safe out country is...he wouldn't do this in any other West African country...let's protect our peace!!!

Arho Tonde Kojovi Alfred indicated:

His is gathering INTEL. His salary is more than 5 MPs combined salary. They have data) Information on us (all sectors) than us. Sometimes, the Government gas to buy data and Analytics Results from them.

Mohammed Reda stated:

For those asking if this is news , yes it is , this will tell foreigners how safe Ghana is , it will inspire them to visit because in yaanom country , he would have end up kidnapped

See the post below:

Former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana spotted buying roadside bread by himself

In a similar report, the former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana was spotted in the Volta Region purchasing street bread from vendors along the Accra-Aflao stretch at Sogakope.

Later, he admitted in a message on his Twitter account that he had stopped at Sege to pick up 90 loaves of fresh bread from Vida and Georgina while en route to the Volta Region's Siamekome Island.

