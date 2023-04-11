Veteran actor Abusuapanin Judas was seen in a TikTok video hanging out with a beautiful lady in the US

The actor and the pretty lady were all smiles as they exchanged glances at each other in a fashion that warmed the hearts of social media users, with many asking if she was his daughter

Abusuapanin Judas, who is one of the most renowned Kumawood actors, is currently living well in the US and many Ghanaians are pleased

Veteran Kumawood actor, Abusuapanin Judas, has set tongues wagging on social media after he was spotted hanging out with a stunning lady in the United States.

Abusuapanin Judas with Beautiful Lady

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the actor and the mystery woman were seen enjoying each other's company with smiles plastered on their faces.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments has left many social media users wondering if the beautiful lady is Abusuapanin Judas' daughter or his new flame. The pair appeared to be in sync as they exchanged glances, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Abusuapanin Judas, who is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in Ghana's Kumawood industry, has been living in the United States for some time now. His fans have been delighted to see him living well in the 'land of opportunity', and this latest video has only added to their joy.

In the video, the actor was dressed in casual attire, while his companion looked ravishing in a simple but elegant outfit. The chemistry between the two was undeniable and fans could not help but gush over how happy and content the actor looked in the company of the beautiful lady.

Ghanaians React To Video Of Judas And Pretty Lady

mugabe20223 wrote:

I thought she's his daughter but what are you guys telling me here

sunkwasamuel commented:

I really liked your swagger with Dadda kd's song my song. God bless you in advance, I pray I will also join you some day' to come in Jesus name! Amen.

Winiray maame wrote:

Well done. Pls take very good care of him for me oo

