Veteran Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese took to social media to congratulate celebrated Ghanaian policeman COP Kofi Boakye on his retirement

Many believe that the rapper's best wishes may have an undertone of sarcasm since he was arrested in 2014 under the leadership of the now-retired policeman

Kwaw Kese was arrested for smoking an illicit drug in public in 2014, which caused a stir across the nation

Famous Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese caused an online stir when he sent a message to the Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye to wish him well on his retirement after serving in the Ghana Police Service for 34 years.

This comes after COP Kofi Boakye announced his retirement in a lavish social media event featuring many famous people.

The policeman has been widely acclaimed as one of the best and hardest-working police officers the service has ever produced.

His tenure as the Ashanti Region's regional commander is highly commended since it guaranteed regional law and order.

Several people sent him heartwarming messages on social media congratulating him for doing an excellent job at the police service.

Kwaw Kese posted a tweet to congratulate COP Kofi Boakye, which many believe is an exciting turn of events since the rapper was detained for smoking Indian hemp in public sometime in 2014 under the direction of COP Kofi Boakye.

Kwaw Kese's tweet reads:

There’s time for everything my don, a time to arrest and a time to retire. Happy retirement my don

Ghanaians react to Kwaw Kese's tweet

Several Ghanaians found the post interesting and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few below.

@ansuboahs said:

You should have rather said, 'a time to arrest, and a time to rest' which would have been consistent with the rapper you are

@girls_mirror commented:

This guy ruined you, he made your life miserable, but thank God you bounced back stronger

@HomicideBm remarked:

You'll never forget this man

