Persons posing off as lookalikes of popular Ghanaian celebrities have been advised to put a stop to it

In a video, a lady advised these lookalikes to find lucrative jobs rather than pretending in public

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments by the lady

A Ghanaian lady has reacted angrily to recent developments where some young men have gained prominence simply because of the resemblance they have with some A-list Ghanaian musicians.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she initially didn't want to react to the news because she thought the guys were only enjoying their little-found fame however their actions of late suggest they are overstepping the bounds.

Lady tells celebrity lookalike to find jobs to do

Although the lady couldn't state any bad things that these guys have done, she simply urged them to stop posing as musicians because their actions were simply in bad taste.

She further urged them to find something beneficial to do with the time rather than being wannabes of these famous musicians.

"You guys should stop what you are doing and find jobs to do. Some of your mates are working as labourers" she said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 600 comments.

Ghanaians support the lady over her comments on the lookalikes

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with the lady on her comments about the lookalikes

Sinner mtf stated:

Just imagine one is your Boyfriend animguase3 sei tam

MzBee revealed:

Sister say it again. 3y3 tan paaaa. At least Mr Drew de3 y3b3 fa no saaa.

Vanquisher added:

Sister say that again , dem dey bore pass

Celebrity lookalikes can be sued

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a lawyer has added his voice to the current wave of celebrity lookalikes flooding the entertainment industry.

Lawyer Bobby Banson in an interview has stated that these men, parading themselves as musicians because they look like some of Ghana's A-list celebrities, can be sued under the law.

He added that the law can punish these men who are passing off as the musicians they resemble if it is proven that they have lost money or their reputations are being ruined because of them.

Source: YEN.com.gh