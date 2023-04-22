Madwoa, a beautiful young lady, lost her life after her supposed boyfriend attacked her with a gun in Adum, Kumasi

It is reported that the suspect who perpetrated the incident is a police inspector who was promoted in December 2022

The suspected police officer is said to be on the run as he is yet to be apprehended at the time of this publication

The suspect in the alleged incident that claimed the life of a beautiful Ghanaian lady called Madwoa in Adum, Kumasi, has been reported to be a police inspector.

This is according to Samson Kwame Nyamekye, the Ashanti Regional correspondent of Peace FM, who revealed in a radio interview that he and a team had conducted thorough investigations.

He added that as per the information he had, the aforementioned inspector was a member of the police SWAT team in the Ashanti region and had been promoted to a police inspector in December 2022.

Details about policeman suspected to have taken the life of Madwoa in Kumasi

In the words of the investigator,

“He is a uniformed man, so someone might say that he is either a police officer or a soldier, but 99% of the fact is that he is a policeman…my investigation also shows that he has worked at the Kumasi SWAT unit and has been transferred, He is an inspector. He has dated the lady before even though he is married with children,” he said in Twi.

Samson Kwame Nyamekye disclosed that early police intelligence suggests that although they had entered the inspector's home, he was nowhere to be located. This has given rise to rumours that the culprit might be evading capture.

Watch the radio interview below:

More details of the incident that took Madwoa's life in Adum Kumasi

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the incident in which Madwoa's life ended occurred at Adum in Kumasi at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, according to Kessben TV's Facebook page, where the news was first reported.

Additional stories have provided more information, suggesting that Madwoa's partner thought she was cheating, but she denied it and ended their relationship. The man became enraged at that point and intervened on his own.

The development has spread a wave of sadness on social media, with many Ghanaians pouring out their hearts over how the incident is making them feel.

