The Jubilee House has downplayed the allegations by Prof Frimpong-Boateng in his gripping report on illegal mining in Ghana

The Jubilee House said the claims in the report are mere allegations that must be discarded since there is no evidence to back them

The Jubilee House also said in the release issued on April 21, 2023, that the president remains committed to fighting the galamsey menace

The Jubilee House has responded to damaging claims contained in Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's exposé on people and factors stampeding Ghana's fight against illegal mining.

Among a other things, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee On Illegal Mining (IMCIM) disclosed in an unofficial report that people in high-ranking positions at the Jubilee House were neck-deep in illegal mining.

The IMCIM was formed to advance president Nana Akufo-Addo's avowed promise to stampout illegal mining in Ghana but was dissolved in 2021 amid scandals.

Jubilee House responds to claims by Prof Frimpong-Boateng

In a press release in response to the wild allegations contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report, the Presidency said the document did not have a cover letter or even an addressee,to suggest that it was submitted to the Chief of Staff for action.

"It is noteworthy that the IMCIM was a creature of Cabinet, and any formal report on its activities would, normally, be submitted to Cabinet through the Cabinet Secretary, or directly to the President of the Republic as Chairperson of Cabinet. Till date, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has done neither," Jubilee House said.

The seat of the presidency also explained that while Prof Frimpong-Boateng a former cabinet miinister makes serious allegations against some government appointees, as having been involved in, supporting or interfering with the fight against illegal mining, he failed to provide evidence.

"Indeed, the allegations contained in the document are at best hearsay," the Jubilee House said.

The Jubilee House stressed that the president’s commitment to fighting illegal mining remains firm.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleges NPP bigwigs, Jubilee House staffers engaged Chinese to do illegal mining

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the former minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, alleged that top government and party officials are neck-deep in illegal mining in Ghana.

He said in the report that has gone viral that corrupt state and NPP officials recruit Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report stressed that there is a well-orchestrated plan by corrupt people close to the president to make the fight against illegal mining unsuccessful.

