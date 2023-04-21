Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said claims against him by Prof Frimpong-Boateng which were contained in a damaging report on the fight against illegal mining are unfounded

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said he was surprised by the claims of character assassination against him by the respected former public servant

He said, among other things, in a statement released on April 21, 2023, that Prof Frimpong-Boateng should leave him out of his personal fights

Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has responded to damaging allegations made against him by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in a report that has gripped the whole country.

The report on the fight against illegal mining names top government officials and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs as facilitating the illegal mining menace.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng, then Chairman of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), said due to his unwavering fight against illegal mining many government officials like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah target him and did all they could to destroy him.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Source: Facebook

But responding to the allegations, the information minister said the claims are unfounded and unfortunate.

In a lengthy and well-structured response, the minister and MP for Ofoase Ayerebi pleaded with the respected professor and physician to give him a break.

"He should kindly leave me out of his personal fights. I am utterly disappointed but I forgive him," he said in his response.

Oppong Nkrumah responds to all 3 allegations by Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Responding to the allegation by Prof Frimpong-Boateng that he met with journalists to strategise how to destroy him, Oppong Nkrumah said although he met with the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) the purpose of that meeting was not to strategise how to destroy him.

The information minister explained that the event was jointly organised with the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting.

Secondly, Oppong Nkrumah said Prof Frimpong-Boateng's suggestion that his report to the cabinet titled “Frimpong Boateng and Missing Excavators” was not run him down or tarnish his image.

"The claim (that 500 excavators seized by Government had supposedly gone missing) is a major matter of national interest and It would therefore have been a dereliction of duty on the part of any Information Minister to have excluded it from his or her cabinet brief," Oppong Nkrumah explained.

Lastly, Oppong Nkrumah said although Prof Frimpong-Boateng tries to make it look in his report as if he (Oppong Nkrumah) blamed him for NPP's poor performance in the 2020 elections in some mining communities, that is not the case.

He said all he did was relay the findings of credible research and analysis on NPP's 2020 election performance to the public and members of the party. He stressed that there were no sinister motives.

Names 3 Jubilee House appointees supporting illegal mining pops up

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Professor Frimpong-Boateng disclosed the report that people close to the presidency have been taking actions that run contrary to the national fight against illegal mining.

He disclosed in the disgraceful report that has been submitted to the presidency that Laud Commey, Charles Nii Teiko and Frank Asiedu Bekoe are three appointees at the Jubilee House supporting the menace.

The report and its contents have gripped Ghanaians but the Jubilee House has not yet taken any action or responded to the claims in the report.

