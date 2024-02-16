Three children died in a car crash involving a school bus and a state vehicle at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region

The students from the Ampea Memorial School crashed into the state-registered vehicle travelling towards Kumasi

The other injured children were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw after the incident

Three children have been confirmed dead in a car crash involving a school bus at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The students from the Ampea Memorial School crashed into a state-registered vehicle travelling towards Kumasi.

The crash occurred on the Accra-Kumasi road. Source: Starrfmonline

Source: UGC

A teacher from the school also died in the tragic road crash. After the incident, the other injured children were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

Some reports indicated that the state vehicle was for a District Chief Executive.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

A crash on the Accra-Aflao highway killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

In the same month of August, six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured people following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

The MP was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh