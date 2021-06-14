The wife of the aide to the CEO of the GNPC has been shot dead

She was gunned down while driving her husband’s car

The incident happened on Saturday, June 12

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates unknown assailants have shot dead the wife of the aide to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. KK Sarpong.

Nana Prempeh’s wife, Benedicta Abena Pokua, was gunned down in the evening of Saturday, June 12, 2021, by unknown assailants.

Unknown gunmen shot and killed wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss in Kumasi. Photo credit: @pressider

She was driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi in a white Range Rover with a customized registration number ‘PREMPEH 1-21’, 3news.com reports.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All what I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off,” Prempeh told Akoma FM.

Prempeh who is notorious for flaunting dollars on social media believed he was the target of the armed men.

Meanwhile, the assailants are still at large as investigations are underway to apprehend the killers.

In a separate development, suspected armed men have attacked and robbed a bullion vehicle at Korle-bu.

In the process, a policeman and an eyewitness to the robbery incident were shot dead by the armed men.

In a report filed by JoyNews, an eyewitness said the police officer was providing security for the van.

The driver of the van however sustained severe injuries as he also had his fair share of attack from the armed robbers.

According to the report, the van which was carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and on a motorbike popularly called ‘okada’.

When the van reportedly got to a less crowded place, the robbers opened fire on them indiscriminately, killing the police officer on board on the spot.

The driver of the bullion vehicle is, however, receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while the dead have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

In other news, Two suspected kidnappers have been smoked out from their hideout in Lapaz for holding a victim hostage against his will.

Abdul Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor were arrested and the victim whose name has been withheld was released.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, before their arrest, the suspects had demanded and been paid one thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 1,000.00) by the victim’s elder sister.

