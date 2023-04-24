Police have arrested an Inspector who shot and killed his girlfriend allegedly for threatening to leave him for another man

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was arrested at Sekyere in the Ashanti Region after a special police operation to find him, police said in a statement on April 23

Inspector Twumasi went into hiding after the incident, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him

Police have announced that a special operation has led to the arrest of a police inspector who shot his girlfriend multiple times on Thursday, April 20, 2023, leading to her death.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi went into hiding after the incident said to have been triggered by a decision by his girlfriend Victoria Dapaa, aka Madwoa, to leave him for another man.

Reports indicate that although Ahmed Twumasi was married, he was deeply in love with Madwoa and didn't want her to leave him.

Victoria Dapaa, aka Madwoa (L) and Inspector Ahmed Twumasi (R).

Source: Facebook

Inspector Twumasi went into hiding after the incident, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him. But after being in hiding for 48 hours, police say they arrested him after a special operation.

"[He] was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident," police said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

The police officer, nicknamed "Tycoon" was stationed at the Manhyia Palace as one of the dedicated palace security. Manyhia Palace is the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

However, his unit is the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ashanti Region police command.

The CCTV footage that captured the final moments before Madwoa was shot dead shows Inspector Twumasi giving her a kiss before shooting her five times.

Family members say Madwoa had another boyfriend and had decided to end the relationship with the police officer, a decision that infuriated the policeman and triggered the fatal shooting.

Police say he will soon be put before the court to face justice. Inspector Twumasi is most likely to be slapped with the criminal charge of murder.

Ghanaians commend police for swift arrest of Madwoa's killer

Ghanaians have been commending the police on Facebook for swiftly arresting Inspector Twumasi as the news of the lady's murder gripped the whole country.

Mikdad Mohammed said:

"This is the only time the face cover has pained me. I want to look into his eyes."

Afia Kwansima Arthur:

"He should have turned him in since he came across as a brave man. What will you gain after this? See am, a community d*ck looking for a faithful side chic. Anokwa!!!!"

Dennis Gawuga:

"I give it to you guys. I bash you when you go off and I commend you when you do well. It will be great to have a psychological evaluation of every gun-bearing police man every 6 months."

Berima Obeng Asiedu:

"Finally."

Madwoa's father says the boyfriend he knows is not the police officer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the lady who lost her life after her boyfriend attacked her with a gun has been spoken about by her father.

Atakora, as the man identifies himself, says he has no knowledge of the suspect's relationship with his daughter.

According to him, there's only one man he knows was in Madwoa's life, and he is a footballer, not a police inspector.

