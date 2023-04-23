More information about the identity of the police officer who shot and killed his girlfriend on Thursday, April 20, 2023, has emerged

Apart from the fact that he is among the dedicated police officer at the Manhyia Palace, his unit, full name, rank and even his nickname have all become public

The police officer went into hiding after shooting his girlfriend five times, allegedly for deciding to break up with him

More information about the policeman who shot and killed his girlfriend in Adum, Kumasi, has been trickling in since the grim incident occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

YEN.com.gh understands that the young lady who was shot to death is 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, known popularly as Madwoa.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi (L) and a poster announcing Madwoa's sudden death. Source: Facebook/@SIKA TV

The shooting incident happened at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum, Kumasi and was captured on CCTV camera.

Three things we know about the police officer who shot Madwoa and latest update

1. The full name of the police officer who killed Madwoa emerges

It has emerged that the policeman who shot Victoria Dapaa, aka Madwoa, is called Ahmed Twumasi. He is an Inspector in the Ghana police service and is known popularly as "Tycoon".

Since the shooting incident, he has gone into hiding and has been calling his close friends to tell them that he may soon take his life.

2. Station and unit of the policeman who killed girlfriend in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh understands that "Tycoon" is stationed at the Manhyia Palace as one of the dedicated palace security. Manyhia Palace is the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

However, his unit is the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ashanti Region police command.

3. Inspector Twumasi is married with children

Although Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is married with kids, reports indicate he loved his girlfriend Madwoa deeply.

The CCTV footage that captured the final moments before Madwoa was shot dead shows Inspector Twumasi giving her a kiss before shooting her five times.

Family members say Madwoa had another boyfriend and had decided to end the relationship with the police officer, a decision that infuriated the policeman and triggered the fatal shooting.

Police officer threatens to take his own life

Police have initiated a manhunt for Inspector Twumasi, who has been calling his friends and telling them he would soon end his own life to avoid prosecution.

He reportedly called a driver in the Palace known as "4040" and briefed him of the crime he has committed, claiming the lady mistreated him.

He signed off the call by announcing his intention to end his own life.

Madwoa's father says the boyfriend he knows is not the suspect

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the lady who lost her life after her boyfriend attacked her with a gun, has been spoken about by her father.

Atakora, as the man identifies himself, says he has no knowledge of the suspect's relationship with his daughter.

According to him, there's only one man he knows was in Madwoa's life, and he is a footballer, not a police inspector.

