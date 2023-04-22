Madwoa, the lady who lost her life after her boyfriend attacked her with a gun, has been spoken about by her father

Atakora, as the man identifies himself, says he has no knowledge of the suspect's relationship with his daughter

According to him, there's only one man he knows was in Madwoa's life, and he is a footballer, not a police inspector

Atakora, the father of Madwoa, the lady whose life was claimed by her supposed boyfriend, identified to be a police inspector, has finally spoken.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is alleged to have perpetrated the crime on the 26-year-old mother of one on April 20, 2023, at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Speaking to GHPage, Atakora revealed that his late daughter has a man he is aware of, and they both have a beautiful baby girl together.

"The man I know is a footballer. He even has a brother who has played for the Black Stars before. He and Madwoa have a daughter together. I am not aware of this police inspector and his relationship with my child," the heartbroken father said during the interview.

Madwoa's father reveals what the suspect who took her life did

Atakora, however, admitted that an incident occurred some days earlier when the suspect visited Madwoa at her house and had an argument with her.

"I was not in Kumasi at the time, but I am told that the inspector came to the house, and the two of them argued. According to the reports, Madwoa's brother had to intervene by confronting the man," Atakora added.

Watch the video below:

CCTV footage from nearby shop captures moment before Madwoa's incident in Adum

Meanwhile, a local shop in Adum, Kumasi, where the tragic tragedy that took the life of Madwoa occurred, has released CCTV footage.

The perpetrator kissed and hugged Madwoa before taking her life with a gun, as seen in the viral footage that is starting to become viral on social media.

An eyewitness who spoke with GHpage in an interview and corroborated this. The suspect allegedly fired five rounds at various locations on Madwoa's torso.

