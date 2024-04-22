The National Identification Authority has raised charges for registration services for the Ghana Card

The price increases for a number of services related to the Ghana Card will take effect from May 1, 2024

The NIA outlined the new charges in a post on facebook which reach as high as GH¢365 for Ghanaians

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has increased the charges for registration services for the Ghana Card.

The charge for first-time applicants remains free.

The new fares will take effect from May 1. Source: National Identification Authority

Source: Getty Images

The NIA outlined the new charges in a Facebook post, ranging from GH¢125 to GH¢365 for Ghanaians.

For example, a nationality update costs at the authority's premium centre costs GH¢365.

The new fees will take effect from May 1, 2024.

Charges for foreigners will range from $27 to $155, depending on the service needed.

The new schedule of charges can be viewed below.

The new fees outlined by the NIA. Source: National Identification Authority

Source: Facebook

These increases come after Ghana passport application fees were hiked by over 500 percent in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The standard application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

For the 48-page application, the fee has gone from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee for the 48-page application is now GH¢800.

The new prices are listed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration website.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the hikes would make printing passport booklets more cost-effective when its minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, defended the proposal in Parliament.

She said it was time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports.

Minister fumes over corruption at Accra passport office

YEN.com.gh reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of an attempt to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.Facebook,

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh