The famous NSMQ mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has revealed she had her first child as a PhD student

According to her, she had to combine her research work with conducting experiments and writing a thesis

Professor Kaufmann narrated the inspirational story when JoyPrime recently interviewed her

According to the female professor, it was a challenging experience as she had to combine her studies and research with motherly duties in order to complete her PhD papers successfully.

"I had this my first daughter while I was still doing my PhD. I remember I had to take her with me to the lab because I had to finish up experiments and start writing," he said in an interview with JoyPrime.

Professor Kaufmann then added:

So I would go to the lab with her during the day and at night, I was getting almost no sleep because I would put her to sleep and that's when I would sit down to write my thesis."

Reactions to Elsie Kaufmann saying she had her first child as a student

Social media users had much to say after watching the video of the NSMQ mistress narrating her experience as a PhD student. Below are some of their reactions.

Tadri Enock said:

Wonderful woman

Yeboah Bismark mentioned:

i wonder how even the heart can be transplant but cannot do same for the brains. There are and were some people who needed not to die with their brains if we could transplant to the head of others.

Watch the video below:

