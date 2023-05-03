Reformed Ghanaian fetish priestess Patricia Oduro Asiedua also known as Mama Pat, was shown massive love by her followers when she went shopping in a mall

All the workers gathered around the born-again Christian evangelist, Mama Pat as she walked the aisles

People expressed worry in the comment section, as some predicted that some of the workers might become potential church members

Founder of Heaven Way Church, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has proved that she has a huge following.

The self-acclaimed woman of God went shopping with her junior pastors and turned the whole mall into a meet-and-greet event.

The workers at the China Town Mall followed her around and begged her for photos.

Before becoming a Christian and starting her church, Heaven Way Church, Mama Pat was a known fetish priestess who had been arrested for scamming people.

One of her popular scams was the Sika Gari. The premise of this hoax was her supposed ability to multiply any amount of money.

Even when she started her own church, Agradaa was arrested again for defrauding church members with a model similar to the Sika Gari.

The prophetess had another brush with the law when she was arraigned before court for allegedly sharing unclothed photos of another prophet, Emmanuel Appiah Fomum.

Despite all these dubious acts, Agradaa's church is filled to the brim with devoted church members.

A similar devotion was displayed in the footage of her at the mall as she was hailed and fawned over. One of the workers rushed up to her and said:

"Aboozigi, can I take a pic with you, please?"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to people rushing to take pictures with Nana Agradaa in a shopping Mall

Jufreta_rebirth_ said:

This woman is a vibe, even though her behaviour doesn’t make sense, we all agree she’s effortlessly funny.

Mz_richel commented:

This is what it means when they say “Put me in the same room with people who speak ill of me and watch how friendly they become". Aboozigi's vibe is contagious.

Tommie wrote:

I say errr… the day sef we go meet satan in real life we go bow… Because he’s equally famous like Jesus Christ lol

