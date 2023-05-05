A beautiful 31-year,-old Ghanaian lady in the United Kingdom died after a stranger attacked her

The man, identified as Mohamed Nurthat, is reported to have pounced on the lady from behind while she was walking on the street

It is reported that the police have arrested the suspect as investigations continue ahead of the prosecution

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, a 31-year-old Ghanaian lady, was stabbed to death, according to the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom.

The kindhearted Ghanaian lady is reported to have been attacked by a man who approached her from behind on May 1, 2023, at Brixton's Stockwell Park Walk.

By the time police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the victim had already been struck while on her way back from the store where she had gone to buy a birthday gift.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian lady looking stunning

According to the UK Daily Mail, Ms Dogbey founded the Odette Foundation, a nonprofit that assisted sickle cell patients in Ghana and Togo.

Mohamed Nurthat, the suspect accused of taking the life of Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey

Thesun.co.uk reports that a 33-year-old suspect named Mohamed Nurthat has been arrested on account of being the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

Additionally, Nur is accused of causing great bodily harm on three occasions and of possessing an offensive weapon on two occasions.

The three GBH charges are related to two separate alleged attacks in Brixton on Saturday that are said to have left a man and a woman with slash wounds over the course of an hour.

Beautiful 22-year-old Ghanaian music star in US loses life after getting shot by sister-in-law

Earlier, Britney Boateng, a stunning 22-year-old American woman of Ghanaian descent, was allegedly shot dead by her sister-in-law.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday, November 21, 2022, at night in Columbus following a heated disagreement between the attractive young woman and the suspect.

Tyona Dodson, the suspect, was apprehended after the occurrence, which brought to the police's attention the rather depressing eventuality.

Maame Adwoa: 25-year-old Ghanaian lady shot dead in Miami-USA

Also, in Miami, Florida's Brickell neighbourhood, a lovely 25-year-old Ghanaian woman named Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah was brutally killed.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah was killed on the seventh level of a tall building.

Source: YEN.com.gh