The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has released a statement that seeks to prohibit a retired soldier from using his last rank in the military

Jamaldeen Tonzua served close to six years in the GAF and attained the rank of Captain before he resigned voluntarily to become a lawyer

The GAF has been seen by some as an unfair attempt by Ghana's military hierarchy to punish the former soldier for criticising the military's handling of the Operation Vanguard

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned a retired soldier Jamaldeen Tonzua about the use of his last rank in the military publicly.

Tonzua, who is now a lawyer, is alleged to be parading himself as "ex-Captain" and "Captain retired" when he addresses the audience of media houses he speaks at.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Director of Public Relations at the GAF, MA Larbi, said that the move flouts the tenets of the military because Lawyer Tonzua did not serve the required number of years in the military to enable use his former rank in the military.

Jamaldeen Tonzua retired from the Ghana Armed Forces in 2023 and is now a lawyer. Source: Facebook/@jamal.tonzua

Source: Facebook

Tonzua served less than 6 years in the army

According to the GFA, Tonzua has been addressing himself and has been addressed as "Captain Retired" or "Ex-Captain" on posters projecting his political ambitions"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some media houses also refer to him with that title.

"It must be noted that the above-mentioned Lawyer was released from the Service on Thursday 6 April 2023 on grounds of Voluntary Resignation of Commission after serving for 5 years 10 months and 18 days, which is not the standard number of years he is supposed to serve as an Officer to make him entitled to use his rank in civil life," the GAF said in the warning statement.

Media houses urged to desist from referring to Tonzua as "ex-Captain"

GAF further stated that Tonzua's use of his last military rank contravenes the Armed Forces Regulations.

Apart from cautioning the retired soldier to desist from using his last military rank in his civil life, the GAF also urged media houses and the general public not to address him by any military rank.

This statement from the GAF warned Jamaldeen Tonzua against calling himself "ex -captain". Source: Facebook/@barkervogues.

Source: Facebook

Barker Vormawor accuses GAF of targeting Tonzua for his critical comments

Meanwhile, Oliver Barker Vormawor of the FixTheCountry movement, a popular pressure group, has said the warning by the military is unfair.

He posted on Facebook on Friday, May 5, 2023, that the GAF is merely targeting the retired soldier for his critical comments about the military.

"This is all because Former Captain Jamal Tonzua has been criticizing the Military for its disorganised approach to Operation Vanguard, in his recent media interviews. So they have released this to undermine him," he stated on social media.

Man shares story of how Ghana Army rejected him but now in the military abroad

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man posted a video to encourage Ghanaians not to give up on their dreams, no matter the challenging circumstances they faced.

He cited himself as an example and explained how the Ghana Army rejected him, but he was now in the military in an overseas country.

Many Ghanaians found his story inspiring and shared similar experiences in the post's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh