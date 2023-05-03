An alumnus of KNUST has opined that doing everything possible to graduate from the university with first class is unnecessary

In a video, the man who is a teacher in Vietnam said he doesn't recall the last time someone asked him what class he graduated with at the university

Netizens who saw the video have also shared their views on the issue he raised

A Ghanaian man who works as a teacher in Vietnam has remarked that sometimes the undying quest to attain first-class honours as one is in the university is irrelevant.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate who is identified as @1achabu on TikTok in a video said he came to that conclusion after he arrived in Vietnam to work as a teacher.

Buttressing his point, the man said that in all of his job interviews, not even once has he been asked which class he graduated from the university with.

He made this revelation as he recounted his mood and reaction after he failed to get first class when he graduated from the university in 2010.

“I missed first class by 0.26 per cent, and I remember very well that when the gradualist list was released I lost appetite. I didn't want to attend the graduation ceremony.

The man added the death of his close friend who had first class during their time in school also made him reflect on his actions.

“Today I tell my friends that the purpose of my first degree has been served. It was to get me a job and also to help me get into graduate school. Now I work as an international teacher, also I have one master's degree, and I am studying for another. Today that first class that I was crying over is useless”

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the admonition of the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their opinions on the views of the young teacher in Vietnam.

sir replied:

I graduated with 3rd class and I was sad. This wasn't bcs of intelligence but bcs of poverty. I hv to leave campus and work 4 money to pay fees.

BigZaddyBounce added:

That should tell you how useless Ghana education system is. It’s literally designed to make you fail

@ApAsoUrMuSI indicated:

God bless you. I am 32yrs I have built my own house, living in buh I feel sad because my tertiary didn't get me a job. For that I don't appreciate

tupp_dugg reacted:

This world is not what we where told it was everything we where taught was a lie

Source: YEN.com.gh