The information ministry has invited the Ghana police to launch an immediate investigation into the attack on a presenter of Dagbon FM in Tamale

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the studios of the radio station during a live programme

Already the NDC in the Northern Region has asked one of its former communications officers who allegedly attacked the journalist to apologise unreservedly

Following a viral video that showed how a radio presenter was attacked on live radio, the information ministry condemned the incident and requested an immediate investigation.

The ministry said in a statement that the attack on the journalist at Dagbon FM in Tamale presents a major source of concern.

A screen grab from the viral video of the presenter being attacked (L) and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. Source: Facebook/@moi.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

"The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators,” the ministry said in the statement.

How Dagbon FM presenter was attacked on live radio

A viral video of the incident shows some people believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) physically assaulting the journalist, Abubakari Sadiq Gariba.

Reports show the incident happened on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the studios of the Tamale-based radio station.

The thugs accused the presenter of critiquing one of the political pundits for discussing the Abudu and Andani conflict on a political campaign platform.

NDC condemns attack on Dagbon FM presenter

However, the NDC in the Northern Region has asked its former communications officer who allegedly attacked a Dagbon FM journalist to apologise for his action.

The NDC wants a man identified as Hardi Pagzaa to apologise because the attack was unacceptable.

Already, reports suggest that Pagzaa has been reprimanded for this action.

