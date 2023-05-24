Nana Akufo-Addo government has said the Free SHS policy and other flagship programmes would be reviewed as part of fiscal policy strategies under the IMF

Before the announcement, the government had dismissed suggestions to review the Free SHS policy

Other social policies that would be reviewed as part of the deal with the IMF include 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 Warehouse, and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project

The Nana Akufo-Addo administration has announced plans to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and other flagship programmes.

The announcement about the review, which is part of the moves by the government to strengthen fiscal policy under the IMF programme, follows its refusal to heed similar suggestions in the past.

“The decision for rationalisation will depend on the assessment of efficiency, effectiveness, and value for money for each programme," the government said.

Other programmes and projects that would be reviewed to meet SDG and other targets include:

1 Village 1 Dam,

1 District 1 Warehouse, and

Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project (IPEP).

Also, the ambitious Agenda 111 aimed at improving Ghana's health infrastructure will review span a period of five years, that is from 2022 to 2027.

