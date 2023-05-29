Nana Akufo-Addo presented his 29th national address on COVID-19 on May 28, 2023, more than one year after the last address on March 27, 2022. With the $3 billion IMF loan now in the picture, the president took time to explain why Ghana went for the bailout programme and his plans for the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 28, 2023, address the nation on Ghana’s revised response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the IMF programme the country just started.

The president touched on a number of issues, including how COVID-19 spending compelled his administration to go for a Fund for a programme, and why some taxes and levies would remain in place despite calls for him to scrap them among other issues.

"He concluded his televised address by assuring Ghanaians that 'we shall overcome our present economic difficulties. The Battle is indeed the Lord’s,'" he said in his 29th national address on the COVID-19 pandemic. The president's 28th address was on March 27, 2022.

The 7 key things Akufo-Addo said in his address to the nation

Below is a compilation of the key things the president said in brief.

1. IMF deal won’t bring an immediate end to Ghana’s economic challenges

In a bid to mitigate the high expectations of Ghanaians about the $3 billion IMF loan Ghana has secured, the president said deal will not be a magic wand that can end all of Ghana's economic challenges immediately.

He explained that the bailout programme is a critical step towards efforts to return Ghana's economy to winning ways.

“The fact that we’ve been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our creditors and investors,” he touted.

2. Going to the IMF was a painful decision

Justifying his administration's decision to return to the IMF, he confessed he had to take the bitter pill to go the Bretton Woods institution because Ghana's economy needed to recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

“It was a painful decision for me to take, because going to the IMF was not part of the economic transformation agenda I had been pursuing, especially as my government had gone the extra mile to bring to a successful end the IMF programme we inherited from the previous government,” Akufo-Addo stated.

3. Stalled infrastructure programmes will resume soon

The President's 29th address on COVID-19 on Sunday also assured the public that stalled infrastructure projects that were stalled over lack of funds and other challenges would resume.

“It [the IMF deal] should lead to the restoration of confidence and the reopening of avenues that had been closed to us this past year and a half. It should also lead to the resumption of many of the infrastructural projects that have stalled," he explained.

4. COVID Health Recovery Levy will remain despite calls for it to be scrapped

The president acknowledged in his address that the COVID Health Recovery Levy has become unpopular but urged Ghanaians to bear with his government.

The COVID Health Recovery Levy is a special levy charged on the supply of goods and services and imports to raise revenue to support COVID-19 and related expenditures.

Exporters and Importers have attributed the tax to severe challenges in the progress of their business, however, the president said the tax will remain in the books of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

"I entreat all of you to bear with us," the president appealed.

5. The COVID-19 emergency is over but the consequences are still with us

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that although COVID-19 is not more of a global emergency, the havoc wreaked by the virus still persists.

The president said, however, that just like he promised famously sometime ago now that the pandemic was over, he will bring the economy back on track.

"I knew that the pandemic and the measures we were taking to keep us alive would have a devastating effect on the economy, but I believe I had the support of the Ghanaian people to concentrate on protecting lives at any cost," he stressed.

6. Ghana will soon overcome the present economic challenges

Nana Akufo-Addo also appealed to Ghanaians to keep hope alive and remain confident in Ghana's ability to recover from the current challenges.

"We shall overcome our present economic difficulties," the president said.

Akufo-Addo said when the pandemic hit in 2019, he asked for a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for God’s help to be observed on March 25, 2020, and so now that the Lord has heard the prayers and seen the country through the COVID trial, it is time for another round of prayers.

"I would respectfully ask that next Friday, i.e. 2nd June, all Muslims should say a special prayer of gratitude for our nation’s health, and that next Saturday and Sunday, i.e. 3rd and 4th June, all Christians should do the same," he announced.

7. This too has passed, says Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo also officially acknowledged WHO's declaration that COVID-19 was no longer a global health emergency.

He expressed excitement when he said the COVID-19 emergency was over and Ghanaians can safely lift the many oppressive restrictions they've had to endure over the years.

“This too has passed,” he proclaimed.

