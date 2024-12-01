Global site navigation

Nana Kwame Bediako Bemoans Lack of Investment In Communities Following Campaign Tour
Ghana

Nana Kwame Bediako Bemoans Lack of Investment In Communities Following Campaign Tour

by  Cornerlis Affre 3 min read
  • The founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has bemoaned the crippling poverty and pollution he witnessed on his campaign tour
  • He said successive governments have neglected Ghanaians and have failed to invest in local communities
  • He also blamed parliamentarians for neglecting their duty to their constituents in pursuit of partisan interests

Nana Kwame Bediako, an independent presidential candidate and the founder of the New Force Movement, has bemoaned the poverty and struggle he witnessed touring the country.

Bediako, who has been projected to make a significant impact in the upcoming December 7 elections, expressed deep concern about the government’s neglect and lack of investment in people and communities nationwide.

Nana Kwame Bediako says parliamentarians have neglected their duty to their constituents leading to poverty.
Nana Kwame Bediako says parliamentarians have neglected their duty to their constituents leading to poverty.
Source: Facebook

Delivering a State of the Nation Address dubbed “The Real State of the Nation” on Saturday, November 30, 2024, he said successive governments’ neglect of rural areas, hinterlands and other urban centres have led to debilitating poverty, pollution and hopelessness.

He said that despite the grave scenes he had encountered, he felt more fired up to address these concerns head-on and bring some relief to Ghanaians.

He said while the work seems daunting, the support of Ghanaians would enable him to produce admirable results.

Bediako further criticised parliamentarians he accused of failing to enact laws that impact the lives of their constituents meaningfully.

He noted that their pursuit of partisan interests above that of their constituents had significantly contributed to the severe underdevelopment of their constituencies and the stagnated development of the country as a whole.

He urged the Ghanaian electorates to look beyond partisan affiliations and vote based on informed decisions about their well-being and current economic status.

He urged voters to prioritise the progress of the country above all else.

Cheddar to make history in 2024 election

If Global InfoAnalytics’ final election prediction is any indication, two independent candidates will win a surprisingly significant share of the votes.

Alan Kyeremanten is expected to get 2.5% of the vote, while Nana Kwame Bediako is predicted to get 3.0%.

The prediction is contrary to recent election trends, in which candidates outside of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have gotten less than 2% of the vote combined.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Global Infoanalytic's Mussa Dankwah said he expected the two independent candidates to defy history.

Prophet says Cheddar will be president

YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu has prophesied that Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force political movement, will be Ghana's president in the next eight years.

Although Nana Kwame Bediako has declared his intentions and begun campaigning to contest the December 7 presidential election, the man of God said the powers that be would frustrate him to bow out of the race.

Apostle Owusu asserted that, per what he had seen in the spiritual realm, Ghana would transform and prosper under Nana Kwame Bediako as president.

Source: YEN.com.gh

