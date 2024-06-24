A 17-year-old young man has been beaten to a pulp and his ear chopped off after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle

The young man was caught allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality

The residents nearly lynched him had it not been for the intervention of the police

A 17-year-old suspected robber has been beaten to a pulp at Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The young man’s ear was chopped off as well by the mob.

The young man was mercilessly beaten after allegedly being caught carjacking.

Source: Getty Images

The young man, identified as Joel Nyarko, was assaulted after he was allegedly caught in a botched robbery attempt of a vehicle in the area.

His accomplices fled the scene after residents pounced on them.

Joel was beaten mercilessly by the residents and carted away to the roadside in a wheelbarrow.

The residents would have lynched him had it not been for the timely intervention of the police.

Police officers from the Amanfrom District Police Command conveyed the young man to the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

One resident, Charles Ayitey, said the suspect’s ear was chopped off to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, preliminary police investigations have revealed the suspect to be a Sakawa boy residing at Dwenewoho.

Joel Nyarko told the police he was not a thief.

He said he was instead robbed of his personal effects by unknown people as he was being attacked.

He said his iPhone, dollar, cedis, and other accessories were stolen.

Masked men attack rob Benz container truck

Police are on a manhunt for seven masked armed robbers who attacked and robbed the occupants of a Benz container truck between Tesiliman and Domeabra near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to the victims of the robbery incident, they were heading towards Obuasi from Adansi Asokwaonn on the evening of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, when they were attacked.

The armed robbers had ambushed them at a section of the road between the villages of Tesiliman and Domeabra.

Upon reaching that section, the masked men wielding guns, cutlasses and sticks shot out of the bushes they were hiding in and fired at the truck, causing the driver to stop.

They then asked the occupants to descend from the truck and stole mobile phones worth GH₵4,500 and GH₵12,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were hurt.

Lady told not to sleep at night for the rest of her life

YEN.com.gh reported that a 24-year-old Ghanaian lady narrated a sad situation she is battling due to her desire to make money.

The lady said a man she approached for help at a nightclub in Accra introduced her to money rituals, which provided her with a comfortable life.

However, the comfort came with a heavy price, as she had been warned never to sleep at night for the rest of her life.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh