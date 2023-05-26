Many Ghanaians have taken a swipe at Archbishop Charles Agyinasare for saying Nogokpo, a popular town in the Volta Region is a demonic headquarter

The founder of the Perez Chapel International said witches and wizards have inundated the Volta Region town

Members of the public, some of whom say they are residents of the town, have taken to social media to register their disapproval of the pastor's comment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A flurry of critical reactions has trailed a comment by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare of the Perez Chapel International that Nogokpo, a small town in the Volta Region, is demonic.

Agyinasare said the popular town located in Ketu South municipality is the "demonic headquarters of Volta Region.

A man captured in a traditional dance pose (L) and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare with his hands raised in prayer. Source: Facebook/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Source: Facebook

According to the respected preacher, witches, wizards and demonic powers have inundated the town, citing an instance where the wheels on the four-wheel drive of one of his pastors came off while he was driving through the town to a crusade in Aflao.

"Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it...I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozome, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu's four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car," he recounted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also mentioned Nzema in the Western Region of Ghana and Benin, the country, as other locations where the demonic forces are most active. The video of the part where he referred to Nogokpo as demonic in the video below.

Why Nogokpo is a popular town in the Volta Region

Nogokpo is feared for having one of the most powerful and ruthless shrines in Ghana.

The name of the town translates into “stay in peace".

Many Ghanaians go to the town to find solutions to their problems. Religious worship in most of the town is centred on ancestor worship, the belief in a spirit world and supernatural beings.

"Many people visit the shrine here seeking justice from the gods of Nogokpo, not the legal modern court justice system but rather a spiritual kind, which they always believe that at the end of the day, they will get answers and solutions to their problems," according to one write up about the town.

The shrine is known to kill people found to have offended a person who visits the gods for justice, however, a regent of Nogokpo, Torgbui Agbodzalu Amuzu, has said the gods do not kill unjustly or harm innocent people.

"The gods punish unrepentant people whose families pay the ultimate sacrifice of death or get to permanently stay at the shrine," the regent has been reported to have said.

Ghanaians, cult members and residents slam Agyinasare's comments about Nogokpo

Since Agyinasare's comments during a sermon at his huge church at Dzorwulu in Accra, members of the general public, people who claim to be residents of the town and some who identify as members of some of the cults in the town have taken to social media to react.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few below.

@Frank Avevor said:

"Nogokpo township should not be stigmatized as a 'Demonic Headquarters'. Instead, Nogokpo should be recognized as a community that cherishes and upholds the customs and traditions passed down by their ancestors. It is crucial to respect their right to do so."

@amelley.djosu said:

"Statements like these are very unfortunate and the last person one will expect to say such is a man of Agyin Asare's calibre."

@Lord-Chester Ati said:

"Sorry. Nogokpo is a Holy Land not the Headquarters of demonic anything biaaa."

Nogokpo shrine says it lost an investor because of Agyinasare's comment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the shrine has sworn to deal with Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare over his comments.

According to the shrine, due to what Archbishop Agyin-Asare said about the town, it has lost an investor who had been setting up to start a business in the town.

"It's high time we face reality. We will never repent of this statement from you, and we shall make sure you meet it squarely with us," a post on Facebook by "Nogokpo" vowed.

The "Nogokpo" handle on Facebook had been actively responding and reacting to Agyinasare's comment since Thursday, May 25, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh