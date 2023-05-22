Ghana has removed all COVID-19 restrictions at the KIA following WHO's declaration that the disease was no longer a global health emergency

Director General of the GHS Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said over the past five months there has been a sustained decline in the COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Ghana first imposed the restrictions in March 2020, shortly after the country confirmed the first two cases

Ghana has moved to lift all COVID-19 restrictions at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and all other entry points as data on the spread of the virus and case importation show a decline.

The decision by Ghana's COVID-19 Task Force takes effect from Saturday, May 20, 2023, and has been informed by World Health Organisation's declaration that the disease was no longer a public health emergency.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) boss, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained on Saturday that over the past five months, Ghana has recorded a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases, and hence the easing of the restrictions was justified.

Photos capture passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The GHS Director-General, however, said interventions like the national vaccination drive would continue to allow for constant vigilance and to protect the population from infections.

"Persons with complaints of fever, cough and sore throat should report to the nearest health facility for management," he said.

Ghana lifts COVID-19 restrictions at KIA and entry points after 3 years

Ghana imposed COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020, after the country confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19.

Ghana confirmed its first case barely 24 hours after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

One of the first COVID-19 restrictions at Ghana's entry points was on March 17, 2020, when the Ministry of Information announced that the only people permitted into the country were Ghanaians, people with Ghanaian residency or people from countries with fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases.

Then in 2021, the government announced pre-arrival processes for travellers intending to enter Ghana.

One of the protocols for people 18 years and above arriving in Ghana was to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine at the point of embarkation.

Ghana tightens guidelines for passengers arriving at Kotoka International Airport from China

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story in January that Ghana tightened COVID-19 protocol for passengers arriving into the country from China.

The move by the Ghana Airports Company follows reports that there was an upsurge in coronavirus cases in that country.

The Ghana Airports Company also announced that passengers arriving at the international airport may be randomly selected and offered a test on arrival.

Ghana cancels filling of embarkation and disembarkation forms at Kotoka International Airport

Also, travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will no longer be required to fill out embarkation and disembarkation forms.

Instead, they will only provide information such as their addresses in Ghana and abroad; telephone numbers; flight details (airline and flight number); the purpose of visit and profession.

In a statement issued on March 20, the Ghana Immigration Service said the new move is part of the national digitalisation agenda.

Source: YEN.com.gh