Abraham Lincoln School entertainment prefect elect, Trina, fulfilled her campaign promise after winning the 2024 elections

She promised to bring AfroStar Kids Academy founder, Afronita, to the school, and a video of that happening melted many hearts

Many people admired Trina's determination, as they wished African politicians would take a cue from her

Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita put smiles on the faces of Abraham Lincoln School pupils after their entertainment prefect made a promise to them.

Prefect invites Afronita to her school

In her Instagram caption, Afronita told the story of how Trina, the entertainment prefect elected during her campaign, promised to invite the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star to their school.

Upon winning the elections, Trina fulfilled her promise as Afronita flew from Accra to Kumasi to meet the students and spend time with them.

"Trina, current entertainment prefect of Abraham Lincoln School in Kumasi promised during her campaign to bring me to her school if she won and it was time to fulfill that promise."

Sharing her experience in the Instagram caption, the AfroStar Kids Academy noted that she had a lot of fun and thanked the students for having her.

"I had so much fun today! Thank you for having me.😃🩷💃🏼🌟."

In an exciting video she posted, Afronita shared her flight journey from Accra to Kumasi and how Trina picked her up and showed up at her school.

The 21-year-old dancer received a rousing welcome from the pupils, teachers and staff of the school. As part of the activities, Afronita and Trina danced, and a dance battle was held among the pupils.

Reactions to Afronita's video

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users regarding Afronita's visit to the Abraham Lincoln School:

poshnluxurryy said:

"Ei at this age and she’s promising big big things, cmon let’s watch out for Trina in the future na she’ll do big things 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

amazingladyeva said:

"Africa needs more politicians like her 😂."

glo_rygloria said:

"Awww so good of you to make yourself available for her to fulfill her promise 🙏🌟💖 God bless you Trina for fulfilling your campaign promise 🙏💖."

tha_meister said:

"That's a big promise. And she fulfilled that promise sha."

candykk40 said:

"Ghana governments should learn from this girl, Trina . Nice of you Trina keep it up."

grace_life2 said:

"Aww she will be great! STAR brighting their day! You are just simply great at what you do! You bring joy wherever you go! 👌🙌🤩🤩💕."

itz_sweetlori said:

"Thank you, Afronitaa for going🥹🥹🥹🥹. You're very sweet."

