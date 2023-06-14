Three young children have died in a fire that engulfed a commercial vehicle on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The incident that happened at a small village in the Ashanti Region has been blamed on the presence of inflammable fuels on the commercial vehicle

The children who perished in the tragic incident are aged between two and six years, according to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh

Tragedy hit hard in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when a commercial vehicle transporting highly inflammable fuels caught fire that quickly engulfed the whole vehicle.

According to Joy News, the incident happened at Huu, a small village in the Amansie Central District.

The children who perished in the fire that engulfed the dilapidated 207 Mercedes Benz bus were aged two, five and six years.

A screengrab of the burning bus from the viral videos of the incident. Photo credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

The children have been identified as Isabella Danso (2 years), Maame Mary (6 years) and Justina Obeng (5 years).

A fourth child managed to escape the tragedy but sustained severe wounds and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

A long-shot amateur video of the burning bus has been trending online.

3 children who died in the fire were returning home

According to reports, the three children who perished in the raging fire that took over the bus around 5 pm were among a total of 12 pupils who were transported to their homes in Edwenase, a nearby village.

Their teacher had appealed to the driver of the now burnt 207 Mercedes Benz after the school bus developed a fault.

YEN.com.gh understands that the 207 Mercedes Benz bus was transporting diesel and petrol in gallons to Edwenase with passengers on board.

It is likely the fire quickly engulfed the whole vehicle due to the presence of flammable fuels on the bus.

A minor was paddling canoe that capsized on Densu river and drowned 9 children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that a young boy with no experience was paddling the canoe that capsized on a river and claimed the lives of nine children in May.

MCE for Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly said the experienced person who is usually in charge of carrying school kids across the river had taken ill and could go to work.

A young girl who survived the incident said she held on tightly to the capsized canoe after strong winds hit.

Source: YEN.com.gh