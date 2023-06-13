A video of Prof Fobih and his 31-year-old wife enjoying a family moment has won the admiration of many online

The video sought to send out a message that their marriage was going on smoothly, unlike many people predicted

Social media users who reacted to the video wished the duo a blissful union full of joy and love

The pretty wife of Prof Dominic Fobhih has hinted that her marriage is going on well as expected after she released a cute video on her TikTok page.

The 31-year-old woman who is identified on TikTok as @misqueaky on TikTok released a video of her and her husband acting all loved up at home.

Prof Fobih and his young wife get cosy in a TikTok video Photo credit:@misqueaky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, the duo were taking a stroll on their compound when they decided to give netizens a glimpse of what their happy marriage looked like.

The video captured the young woman and her 80-year husband smiling and holding each other as they posed for the camera.

The voice in the background of the video sought to suggest that people predicted doom for their marriage but seeing them happy really surprises them.

At the time of writing the report, the 29-second video had gathered over 300 likes and 20 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video of Prof Fobin and his wife

Netizens who thronged the comment section were happy for the duo, with many wishing them a blissful marriage.

cynthiaagyei6 replied:

Be happy dear happiness n peace of mind is the dear

faustinaanderson8 replied:

ur happiness is what matters

AJ pounds commented:

Braves dicisoin, am with you my dear

user2yokmmgnse indicated:

Happy for you Prof. You have rejuvenated all of us

Dominc Fobih denies having 9 wives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Dominic Fobih has debunked that the young lady is his 9th wife.

He clarified that he only has one wife and that most of the claims are due to ignorance and misinformation.

"I only recently got married; I don't have nine wives. I recently got married because I had never had a wife before. Who has nine wives in Ghana? Anyone making comments about the nine wives has been misleading.” he explained.

