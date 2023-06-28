President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his promise to return Ghana's currently troubled economy to winning ways

The president told Muslims and Ghanaians in general during this year's Eid ul-Adha celebration that he is working hard to restore the economy

He also asked the Muslim community to support his government's efforts to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday addressed Muslims and Ghanaians at this year's Eid ul-Adha celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address at the event held on June 28, 2023, the president urged Muslims and all Ghanaians to support his government to deliver the needed progress and prosperity.

Nana Akufo-Addo interacts with National Chief Imam (L) and the Chief Imam leading Muslim prayers during a previous Eid. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

"I said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives but we know how to bring back an economy.

I stand by those words. Insha Alla, we are working to restore the economy to full health and Insah Allah, we will do so," he promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akufo-Addo recounts some progress despite economic challenges

Nana Akufo-Addo also said despite the economic challenges, which according to him, have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and made worse by the Russia-Ukraine war, his administration had performed well.

"We have continued to keep the lights on. We have continued to provide free SHS education. We have continued to ensure drone delivery of critical medicines to needy and remote communities.

"We have continued to keep the Zongo Development Fund. We have continued to build new roads and repair old ones. We have continued with our 1 -District-1 -Factory policy, and the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs," Nana Akufo-addo said.

Ghana's economy showing signs of stabilisation

A few weeks ago, an IMF staff team concluded that the economic recovery signs for Ghana look good so far.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 15, 2023, team leader Stephane Roudet explained that Ghana's economy is showing signs of stabilisation amid declining inflation.

But the team urged Ghana to fastrack its debt structuring with its creditors.

Akufo-Addo appoints 6 new envoys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed six new envoys to different states across the world.

He asked them to promote the image of Ghana in their dealings.

The president, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, appointed the envoys to Australia, Liberia, Lybia, Kuwait, Niger and the Czech Republic.

Akufo-Addo appointed the Ambassadors and Commissioners in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh