Rachel Appoh's campaign has disclosed that the Gomoa Central parliamentary candidate hopeful is responding to treatment after a close shave with death last week

The former NDC MP for Gomoa Central was involved in an accident in the US state of Ohio last week

Her campaign has said she is lacing up her boots to resume campaigning ahead of NDC's primaries later this year

The campaign team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate hopeful for Gomoa Central Rachel Appoh has disclosed that the politician is responding to treatment after a near-fatal accident in Ohio, USA.

Last week, the former Minister for Gender Children And Social Protection under the John Dramani Mahama administration and two other Ghanaians were involved in an accident in the States.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 17, 2023, while she was returning from a wedding ceremony with her friends.

According to a report on the incident by Ghanaweb, the female politician's "right leg has been affected".

Rachel Appoh responding to treatment after road crash

Meanwhile, persons close to the campaign team of the former MP for Gomoa Central have told YEN.com.gh that she is doing well and is likely to return to active campaigning ahead of the primaries.

Rachel Appoh is expected to resume campaigning for the Central Region parliamentary seat ahead of the NDC's primaries once she makes a full recovery.

Reports attributed to her campaign explain that the former minister and popular philanthropist will win the primaries because of her unwavering contribution to the development of the constituency.

Her Obaasima Foundation which focuses on improving the living conditions of widows remains a major hook for her appeal among voters and NDC delegates.

Also, her support for the less privileged in society has won the heart of many youths in the area. She recently provided support for over 300 people living with disabilities.

Rachel Appoh targets Gomoa Central seat in comeback campaign

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the former MP disclosed in January that she was bracing up to take back the seat in the 2024 general elections.

Posters circulating on social media suggest she was determined to emerge victorious in NDC's parliamentary primaries later this year to give her a chance to juggle it out with NPP's candidate.

She told YEN.com.gh that she hopes to return as a lawmaker to continue her impressive development efforts.

Rachel Appoh trolls Akufo-Addo over IMP bailout

Also, the former gender minister in July last year criticised Nana Akufo-Addo for making a surprise U-turn about an IMF bailout.

The politician said her form boss John Mahama has been vindicated for seeking a Fund programme for Ghana in 2015 despite criticisms.

She urged Nana Akufo-Addo to apologise to Mahama and Ghanaians for criticising the former president's decision in 2015 to seek a bailout programme.

