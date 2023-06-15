Akufo-Addo has asked six new envoys to different states across the world to promote the image of Ghana in their dealings

The president on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, appointed six new envoys to Australia, Liberia, Lybia, Kuwait, Niger and the Czech Republic

Akufo-Addo appointed the Ambassadors and Commissioners in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, appointed six new envoys to different states spread across the world at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Akufo-Addo has since given letters of accreditation to the six new Ambassadors and Commissioners in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution.

Nana Akufo-Addo poses with the new envoys and minister for foreign affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Delivering a short speech during the ceremony at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo reminded the new envoys that they must always keep in mind the great country they represent, Ghana, in the discharge of their duties.

“You represent a country that as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people is regarded as one of the most stable on the African continent," the president said.

Names of the new envoys appointed by Akufo-Addo

The president disclosed at the ceremony that the envoys have over the years distinguished themselves in Ghana's public service and are fit to represent the country in their respective places of accreditation.

The new envoys are:

Samuel Yao Kumah, High Commissioner to Australia, Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador to Kuwait, Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador to Libya and Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador to Niger.

