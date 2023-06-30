The story of how a Ghanaian man who won GH¢57 million through sports betting but could not receive his winnings has re-emerged

Theophilus Morgan won the huge bet by staking bets on top football games like the English Premier League, and the Champion League, among others

Various attempts to get his money have failed as the company, SafariBet has even stopped operations in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It has emerged that one of the top betting companies operating in Ghana a few years ago, SafariBet Sports Betting, failed to pay a Ghanaian man who won Ghȼ57 million ($5 million) and later closed shop.

Theophilus Morgan won the money in a high-stakes bet that involved top football games like the English Premier League, the Champion League, Italian Serie A and the Europa League.

Theophilus Morgan and a file photo of a wad of dollars. Source: Facebook/@eonlineghana, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report on the incident by state-owned Daily Graphic on June 30, 2023, Morgan's groundbreaking win of Ghȼ57 million was the result of extensive betting activities that spanned five days.

There was a total of 24 games that were replicated 220 times.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The incident happened in 2018 and was covered extensively by YEN.com.gh, however, it re-emerged recently during a Regulatory Compliance Workshop held in Accra.

SafariBet could not honour the huge payout

After Morgan failed to get his winnings, he first filed a complaint with the Gaming Commission and later sought legal redress at the courts. The Gaming Commission did not help much at the time, so he filed a case at the court.

He got a favourable court judgement that compelled the company to pay him his huge winnings.

However, SafariBet ceased operations in Ghana before the judgement could be enforced.

The report said Morgan has still not received his money.

New Gaming Commission boss promises Morgan's predicament won't happen again

At the Regulatory Compliance Workshop, the new Board Chairman of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Gary Nimako Marfo, promised that the unfortunate incident won't happen under this administration.

He said steps have been put in place to prevent any gaming company from failing to make payouts or frustrating winners.

19-year-old boy bets GH¢10 to win GH¢900k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a 19-year-old boy reportedly won almost GH¢900,000 from sports betting, but the problem is that his father is not comfortable with it.

The boy was said to have staked just about GH¢10 and was lucky to get the large amount, but his father said betting was wrong.

In a story that has gone viral, the boy's brother shared an anonymous message asking for advice on how to convince their father.

Ghana government imposes new 10% tax on winnings from sports betting

Also, the government of Ghana has imposed a 10% tax on all earnings from sports betting and lotteries in the country.

Many Ghanaians have vehemently disagreed with the new policy and have called for it to be abolished.

Some have stated that lotteries, especially sports betting, have become a social nuisance among the youth and should be abolished.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh