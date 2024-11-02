A group of gunmen have stormed the Adabraka Market in the latest case of daylight robbery to hit Accra

The robbers made away with sacks of money after attacking the victim who is reported to be a gold dealer

Videos of the daylight robbery have emerged online triggering concerns about security in the country

Ghanaians on social media have been astounded after videos of a daring daylight robbery in Accra emerged on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The incident, which happened at the Adabraka Market, saw four gunmen attacking a vehicle and looting away several bags of money amid gunfire.

The robbery victim, who had parked a red Toyota Corolla near the market's gold trading area, is believed to be a gold dealer.

One of the videos shared by Citi FM showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into an SUV, which looked like a Toyota Highlander before speeding off amid gunshots.

Another video had a man holding a bullet pellet and explaining what had just happened and the arrival of the police. Many people had trooped to the scene.

Eyewitness account on Adabraka robbery

An eyewitness explained that the robbers fired multiple shots into the air, causing panic among shoppers and vendors who fled for safety.

"We deal in gold here, and we heard loud noise from sporadic shooting," said a shaken witness who requested anonymity. "We immediately locked our gate and hid inside. They were demanding access to the car's boot, and we could see them carrying away bags of money."

"They scattered some money in the air to create confusion and keep people away. This is the second such incident in our area," another witness added.

