Deputy trades minister Dr Stephen Amoah has said Fitch Solutions' prediction that NDC can win the 2024 elections is sound

He, however, said the prediction does not mean that the opposition's victory in the next general election is guaranteed

According to him the economic challenges in Ghana that Fitch Solutions based its prediction on are not isolated to the country but a global problem

An outspoken appointee of Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that a recent report by Fitch Solutions that predicts victory for NDC in the 2024 elections holds water.

Dr Stephen Amoah, however, said the prediction, no matter how likely it looks, does not mean that nothing can happen between now till December 7, 2024, to change the dynamics.

“I think it would be very difficult for somebody to hold Fitch and say that what you’re saying is entirely out of order. However, I think it is also not a done deal issue for the opposition party," Dr Amoah told Joy News.

L-R: Dr Stephen Amoah, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: UGC

Fitch predicts victory for NDC and Mahama in 2024

Fitch Solutions published an analysis titled “Positive Shift in Ghana's Political Risk Profile Following IMF Programme Approval” recently.

According to the analysis, the opposition National Democratic Congress is very likely to take form the next government and take Presidency from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections.

The firm explained a deterioration of economic conditions since 2022 and the slow progress in addressing perceived corruption are among the factors that will cause the NPP to be unseated.

Economic hardship is a global problem

Rebutting the Fitch Solutions analysis Dr Stephen Amoah, the deputy trades minister, said even economic giants are currently reeling under the pressure of the new global dynamics.

"Interest rate or base rate in UK post-COVID has been increased about 1800%. From 0.25, it’s now 4.25. Prices of goods and services, 46 years now, they’ve never seen inflation rate the way they’re seeing it.

“So all over the world, we all know any incumbent will not be in the good books of its electorate or people. It’s a fact,” he defended.

Fitch Solutions' prediction echoes a similar one by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) not long ago.

NDC's James Gyakye Quayson beats NPP's Charles Opoku to win seat a second time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that results from all 99 polling stations in Assin North showed NDC's James Quayson won the crucial parliamentary polls at Assin North.

Provisional results show he garnered 17,205 of the total ballots cast, while his closest contender, NPP's Charles Opoku obtained 11, 398 votes.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)'s Bernice Enyonam Sefanu garnered only 85 votes, representing 0.28% of the total votes.

Gyakye Quayson speaks after Assin North by-election victory

Also, James Quayson has released a statement after emerging winner of the by-election in the Assin North constituency.

In the statement, he thanked the people of the Central Region constituency for re-electing him as their MP.

He said in the statement that his victory is a victory for justice in an apparent reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared his victory for the same Assin North seat in 2020 null and void.

