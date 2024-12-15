Abdul Mumin became the fifth-ever Ghanaian to score against Real Madrid in a competitive match

His towering header from a corner kick played an integral role as Rayo Vallecano held Madrid to a 3-3 draw

From Inaki Williams to Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, here's a look at the list of Ghanaians to have breached Madrid's defence

Real Madrid, one of the most storied football clubs in history, has encountered countless legendary players on its path to global dominance.

Among these football greats are Ghanaian players who, with moments of brilliance, have managed to breach Los Blancos' defence.

Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin joined the exclusive club of Ghanaian goal scorers against Real Madrid on Saturday, December 14, with a powerful header at the Estadio de Vallecas.

The 5 Ghanaians who have scored against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five Ghanaian players, including Mumin, who have left their mark against the Spanish giants.

5. Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams, the Black Stars striker, has faced Real Madrid on numerous occasions while playing for Athletic Bilbao but has scored only once against the Spanish giants.

On April 18, 2018, during a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 2017/18 La Liga season, Williams found the back of the net, marking a rare moment of glory against one of the world’s top teams.

4. Emmanuel Boateng

The diminutive forward, now plying his trade with Al Orobah in the Saudi League, also features on this exclusive list of Ghanaian goal-scorers against Madrid.

Boateng scored his La Liga debut goal for Levante against Real Madrid on February 3, 2018.

He netted a crucial equaliser in the 42nd minute, helping his side secure a 2-2 draw.

3. Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, while playing for Elche in La Liga, scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Real Madrid.

Despite his crucial contribution, Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute penalty snatched the victory away from Elche, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

According to Sports World Ghana, Boakye-Yiadom described his goal against Los Blancos as one of the greatest moments of his career.

2. Kevin-Prince Boateng

The retired German-born Ghanaian star also etched his name into Real Madrid’s memory with a goal while playing for Las Palmas on April 1, 2017.

Boateng stretched Las Palmas' lead with a strike in the 59th minute, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to score twice in the final 10 minutes, securing a dramatic 3-3 draw for Madrid, Ghanasoccernet reports.

1. Abdul Mumin

The latest Ghanaian player to make his mark against Real Madrid is Abdul Mumin.

A Right to Dream Academy graduate, Mumin scored with a towering header against Madrid in a La Liga clash.

His goal doubled Rayo Vallecano’s lead, but quickfire goals from Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham levelled the scoreline, as noted by Eurosport.

The game ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw, with Rodrygo de Goes and Isi Palazon also getting on the scoresheet.

Ghanaian players who have received Ballon d'Or nominations

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the Ghanaian players who have received nominations for the Ballon d'Or Award.

Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan are the only players from the West African nation to have been recognised with nominations for this prestigious honour.

