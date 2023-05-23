A 19-year-old boy reportedly won almost ₵900,000 (38 million Naira) from sports betting, but the problem is that his father is not comfortable with it

The boy was said to have staked just about ₵10 (400 Naira) and was lucky to get the large amount, but his father said betting was wrong

In a story that has gone viral, the boy's brother shared an anonymous message asking for advice on how to convince their father

A man has reportedly asked his son to return the almost ₵900,000 (38 million Naira) he won through sports betting.

The boy, who is said to be 19 years old, staked just ₵10, won ₵900,000 (N38 million), and brought it home.

The boy's father asked him to return the N38 million he won because he does not like betting. Photo credit: Getty Images/SeventyFour, and Bloomberg.

His father, however, referred to sports betting as something bad and asked the boy to take the money back to where it came from quickly.

The story was contained in an anonymous message sent via messaging platform NGL.

The full message later emerged online, and it was also posted by CorrectNG.

In the message, the boy's brother is seeking advice from members of the public on how to deal with the situation.

He lamented that their rent was due and their father had rejected the bet money resulting in a rift between him and his wife.

Even though the man has seen the game slip, he has refused to accept the money into his house, saying it should be returned to the betting company.

The message reads:

“My 19yr old kid bro won 38M with 450 naira and my dad is insisting he returns the money because he doesn’t support gamb'ling despite explaining and showing him the slip, he’s still insisting. Our rent is due in two months, now it has caused issues between him and mum. Kindly advice.”

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

A young woman revealed a shocking fact about betting, saying she was introduced by her male friend.

The lady revealed that her friend who introduced her to betting had ₵1,200 with him, so she decided to use it to play the game for the first time.

Thereafter, she had been playing the game for the past three years and had not won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

