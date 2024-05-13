A student at the University of Ghana, Harris, has sent a word of caution to rapper Guru against being under the illusion that he could hoodwink them with his celebrity status for their votes

This comes after Guru declared his intentions to contest the presidency of the UG SRC

Some other students who chanced on Harris' video also shared their thoughts

Following the public declaration of intent to contest the presidency of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana (UG) by rapper Guru, a student at the school has taken to social media to react.

The student, identified as Harris, cautioned the rapper against counting on his fame in the forthcoming SRC elections.

Recall that on Thursday, May 9, 2024, Guru, known in private circles as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, announced on X he would vy for the presidency of the UG SRC.

"Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let's kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!" he said in the X post.

Reacting to this, however, Harris said the rapper should not be deceived into thinking he could ride on his fame as a celebrity to win the SRC election.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Harris said UG students would rely solely on his policy proposals and not be hoodwinked by his celebrity status in deciding who becomes the president of the SRC.

He said they would critically scrutinise every policy proposal the rapper may present during the campaign before deciding whether to cast their ballot for him.

"Listen, you people should tell him that this is not GIMPA where Samini will go for SRC President and they will vote for him. In the University of Ghana; we don't care about your fame. We will hit your stomach if you bring some trash policies. We don't care; we won't vote for you," he said.

"Masa, the University of Ghana is a whole different environment oo, so if he thinks because of his fame the students will vote for him, bro, you lie. You noe go get," he added.

Other UG students react

Harris's video, shared on his TikTok page @harrismadeit, attracted reactions from some students of the UG, who also shared their views on the rapper's decision to contest the SRC elections.

A few of the reactions are compiled below.

OBIDIABA reacted:

"means you can contest for the UG president while you aren't even a student? I Want to know please....Or Guru is a student there."

Harrismadeit replied:

"Only students are allowed to contest and yes he is a student in the University Of Ghana. He is Reading political Science and Information studies level 300."

Maya said:

"Tell them."

Nana Yaw also said:

"Legon people dey see demma body but hwɛee."

Highest commented:

"students ankasa don't care about famous people."

Samini Dagaati sworn in as GIMPA SRC President

YEN.com.gh previously reported that reggae-dancehall artiste Samini Dagaati officially became the Student Representative Council (SRC) president at GIMPA.

In a brief ceremony held on the university's campus, he was seen swearing an oath alongside his vice president.

Many thronged into the comment section of the posts to congratulate the musician on his major milestone.

