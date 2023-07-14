A video of a white lady singing Stonebwoy's Into The Future has warmed hearts online

The lady proved she is talented as she sang the song with passion and understanding

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the white lady for how well she sang the popular tune

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A white lady popularly known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni has earned the admiration of lovers of Stonebwoy's music after a video of her singing one of the musician's new songs went viral.

Taken to TikTok, the lady who identified herself as @chrissyonair proved her musical prowess as she sang the dancehall artiste's latest hit, Into The Future.

White lady sings Into the Future Photo of @chrissyonair/TikTok @stonebwoy/Instagram

Source: UGC

Singing with a high pitch, the young lady did justice to the chorus as she sang with ease and at a very slow pace.

As if she was auditioning for a musical show, the Obroni proved she really learnt the song, judging from the way she rapped effortlessly in patios while ensuring that the lyrics could easily be heard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 1-minute 20-second video, which was captioned "Me after watching Beyoncé in Toronto slay on stage", had gathered over 100,000 likes and 2000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Netizens shower praises for how well she sang Stonebwoy's song

The video saw many people praising the young lady for her nice display and others appreciating her beauty.

FAV CRUSH stated:

I think I need to be listening to this girl cus she just made the lyrics simple and clear

Faiza recated:

@STONEBWOY president please ur attention is needed here

Efo Edem indicated:

Am I the only one who watched this more than 6 times?

Elly kplim commented:

Awww I feel happy as a Ghanaian

Quophyshy added:

@STONEBWOY Bhim to the world

Widow praises Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a widow gave a touching speech, expressing her gratitude and showering Stonebwoy with praises after he supported widows

Together with his wife, Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy organised a beautiful lunch for the widows and shared food items to show his appreciation for their role as mothers

The foundation, led by Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa, aims to uplift and support marginalised individuals in society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh