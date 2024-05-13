A GWCL staff has been assaulted by a defaulting customer after the worker tried disconnecting the culprit's water supply

The culprit, identified as Kobby, locked the worker in his gated compound and beat him to a pulp

The worker was rescued by the GWCL's management in the Ashanti Region and the police following a distress call

Police have arrested a man who assaulted a staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Bronikrom near Aprebo in the Ashanti Region.

The GWCL staff had disconnected the water supply to the culprit’s house after discovering he owed the company 500 cedis.

The staff was assaulted while disconnecting a defaulter's water supply.

The culprit, identified only as Kobby, demanded an explanation for the disconnection and was told by the GWCL staff that he had been mandated to carry out the disconnection.

The explanation did not go down well for Kobby, who dragged the staff into his gated compound house, locked the gate and proceeded to assault him.

The worker placed a distress call to the company’s management at the Ashanti South Unit.

This led to some other staff members, accompanied by police officers from the Suntreso Police Command, storming the house and arresting the culprit.

The staff is receiving medical care after suffering back and waist pains following the assault. Meanwhile, Kobby remains in police custody, aiding in the investigation.

Ebenezer Padi Narh, the GWCL's Public Relations officer in the Ashanti Region, says its staff dread carrying out their duties because they fear customer attacks.

However, he assured staff members that the company would do everything possible to punish customers who disrupted their work and put their staff in danger.

GWCL to publish names of defaulters

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Water Company Limited announced plans to publish a list of its debtors by the close of May 2024.

This was after the company observed a massive accumulation of arrears because of defaulting customers.

The company revealed that this has led to a debt pile of over GH¢1.2 billion, undermining its ability to undertake regular maintenance exercises, expansion projects, and provide uninterrupted water supply.

In a statement, the GWCL said it had tried several times, with no success, to retrieve outstanding bills from defaulting customers.

This, the GWCL said, pushed it to decide to publish the names of individuals, companies, and organisations and the amounts each owes if they fail to pay their arrears by the end of May.

It noted that it would not hesitate to take legal action against the debtors if all else fails.

The GWCL, however, has urged customers to collaborate with the company to implement flexible payment arrangements for those with substantial debts and other challenges.

