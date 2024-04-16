The Ghana Water Company Limited has threatened to publish the names of defaulting customers if they fail to pay by the end of May

According to the GWCL, the accumulation of debt is undermining the company's ability to provide reliable water services

It says if all else fails, the company would not hesitate to initiate legal action against debtors to retrieve its funds

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced plans to publish a list of its debtors by the close of May 2024.

This is after the company observed a huge accumulation of arrears by defaulting customers.

GWCL says its debts are affecting its operations. Source: GWCL

Source: Getty Images

The company revealed that this has led to a debt pile of over GH¢1.2 billion, undermining the company’s ability to undertake regular maintenance exercises, expansion projects, and provide uninterrupted water supply.

In a statement, the GWCL said it had tried, with no success, several attempts to retrieve outstanding bills from defaulting customers.

This, the GWCL says, has pushed it to take the decision to publish the names of individuals, companies and organisations, as well as the amounts each owe if they fail to pay their arrears by the close of May.

It noted that it would not hesitate to take legal action against the debtors if all else fails.

The GWCL, however, has urged customers to collaborate with the company to implement flexible payment arrangements for those with substantial debts and other challenges.

Others have been advised to settle their arrears at the company's offices, and revenue collection points through the GWCL customer app and mobile money payment platforms.

The company assured the general public of its unwavering commitment to provide reliable access to clean water as mandated by law.

It, however, noted that its mandate would be made simpler if debts were settled.

Senior high schools in Krobo disconnected

In a separate story, some senior high schools in the Krobo area have lamented the disconnection of water to their property.

The affected schools are Anum Presby Vocational Institute, Boso Senior High Technical, Akro Senior High Technical School and Yilo Krobo SHS.

The schools are said to owe the water distribution company and were cut off in 2023.

School students have complained that the water cuts also negatively affect academic work.

Other schools in the Eastern Region have reportedly faced similar challenges after disconnection by the Ghana Water Company.

Mahama to improve water within Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama says his future NDC government will improve access to water within the capital city.

Currently, there are parts of the capital that are experiencing acute water shortages.

The former president blames the failure of the Akufo-Addo administration to expand existing water accessibility capacity.

Source: YEN.com.gh